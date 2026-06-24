World Cup 2026 June 25 preview: Brazil, Germany headline decisive slate

Shafaq News

Six World Cup matches are scheduled for Thursday in Baghdad time, with Groups A, C, and E moving toward final decisions and several teams chasing knockout places under the expanded 48-team format.

Scotland vs Brazil

Scotland face Brazil at 01:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Miami Stadium, with Steve Clarke’s side chasing a historic first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Scotland enter the match third in Group C on three points, behind Brazil and Morocco on four, and need a major result against one of the tournament favorites to control their path.

Brazil are expected to carry their main threat through Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, and possibly Neymar, whose potential return from injury has added another layer to the match.

Scotland will look to stay compact and rely on Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, and Che Adams to turn limited possession into chances.

Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco meet Haiti at 01:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Atlanta Stadium, knowing that a win could put them in position to finish top of Group C.

Morocco have four points after drawing 1-1 with Brazil and beating Scotland 1-0, while Haiti have already been eliminated after two defeats.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi has warned against treating Haiti as an easy opponent and is expected to use a strong lineup as Morocco chase momentum before the knockout rounds.

Achraf Hakimi’s runs from right-back, Sofyan Amrabat’s midfield control, and Ismael Saibari’s attacking form give Morocco the stronger profile, but Haiti still have one match to avoid leaving the tournament without a point.

Czechia vs Mexico

Czechia face Mexico at 04:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Mexico City Stadium, where the co-hosts will look to finish Group A with a perfect record.

Mexico have already secured first place after beating South Africa and South Korea without conceding, though coach Javier Aguirre could rotate before the knockout stage, while Czechia have one point and need a result to keep their campaign alive, making their urgency the main challenge for a Mexico side already through.

Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek give Czechia set-piece and aerial threat, while Mexico will rely on home support, defensive structure, and attacking movement from players such as Santiago Gimenez and Luis Romo.

South Africa vs South Korea

South Africa face South Korea at 04:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Monterrey Stadium, with second place in Group A and the third-place race still open.

South Korea have three points and can advance with a draw or win, but coach Hong Myung-bo has warned his players against complacency.

South Africa have one point and must win to keep a realistic chance of reaching the Round of 32. Coach Hugo Broos said his side need victory to make history, but the team will be weakened by the suspensions of Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane.

Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae remain central to South Korea’s hopes, while South Africa need pace, aggression, and a sharper final-third display to avoid another early exit.

Ecuador vs Germany

Ecuador meet Germany at 11:00 p.m. Baghdad time at MetLife Stadium, with Germany already through and seeking a third straight Group E win.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have secured their knockout place, but the match still matters for rhythm, seeding, and momentum before the Round of 32.

Germany may rotate, though Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane remain among the key attacking options if used.

Ecuador need a result to keep their tournament alive and will look to Moises Caicedo’s midfield work and defensive discipline to slow Germany’s tempo.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast

Curacao face Ivory Coast at 11:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Lincoln Financial Field, with Ivory Coast chasing the runner-up position in Group E.

Ivory Coast enter the final round with a clearer qualification route, while Curacao need an upset to remain alive in the race for the Round of 32.

Franck Kessie’s midfield presence, Simon Adingra’s speed, and Ivory Coast’s defensive strength give them the stronger platform, but Curacao have shown enough organization to make the match uncomfortable.

The six-match slate could decide the final shape of Groups A, C, and E, with Brazil, Morocco, South Korea, Germany, and Ivory Coast all carrying major knockout implications into the day.