Oil companies resume production in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

Several international oil companies have resumed production at oil fields across the Kurdistan Region according to a phased schedule, the Kurdish Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday, following rehabilitation work at sites damaged by recent attacks on energy infrastructure.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawraman said HKN Energy has restarted production at a rate of 7,000 barrels per day and is expected to fully resume operations at the Atrush oil field on Sunday, adding that Gulf Keystone began production on Wednesday at the Shaikan oil field, while Norway’s DNO is scheduled to restart operations at the Tawke and Peshkabir fields on Friday.

“Hunt Oil is expected to resume production on July 8 as part of a gradual plan to restore operations at affected oil fields.”

According to Hawrami, oil companies sustained significant damage as a result of attacks targeting oil facilities in recent weeks, forcing temporary shutdowns to allow for maintenance and rehabilitation work.

He noted that the repairs and upgrades carried out at the damaged sites “were necessary to ensure the safe resumption of production and maintain the stability of oil operations in the Region.”

Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was “very serious” about supporting the work of oil companies and noted that the Kurdistan Region would coordinate with the government on the issue.

A senior Iraqi military delegation led by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah visited Erbil as part of efforts to strengthen security and protect critical infrastructure, particularly oil fields in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources, on June 6, announced an agreement with the federal government to resume exports of the region’s oil through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.

Al-Zaidi had previously directed the resumption of oil companies’ operations in the Kurdistan Region, beginning on June 4, during a meeting with a high-level Kurdish delegation.

Oil exports from the Region reportedly fell from 200,000 barrels per day to around 20,000 barrels per day following attacks attributed to Iraqi armed factions and Iranian forces, prompting several companies to suspend operations.