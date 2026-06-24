Iraq FA denies World Cup camp disorder rumors

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Allegations that Iraq’s World Cup players breached discipline at the team residence and visited entertainment venues are false and are distracting the squad before Friday’s decisive match against Senegal, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) declared on Wednesday.

In a statement, the IFA said all players and delegation members are fully committed to the administrative and technical rules governing Iraq’s World Cup campaign. The team residence is also subject to strict organizational and monitoring procedures, with continuous oversight by the technical and administrative staff.

The claims are an attempt to damage the national team’s reputation and disrupt the players’ focus at one of the most sensitive stages of Iraq’s first World Cup campaign since 1986, the IFA said, calling on anyone circulating the allegations to present evidence and documents proving them and warning that it will take legal action against those found to have spread “false news, abuse, or defamation.”

Iraq’s final Group I match against Senegal in Toronto, where Graham Arnold’s side must win to keep any chance of reaching the Round of 32. Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway in their opening match before falling 3-0 to France, leaving the team without points before the final round.

France and Norway have already advanced from Group I, while Iraq and Senegal are chasing a narrow third-place route under the expanded 48-team format.