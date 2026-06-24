Iraq bans political analyst, penalizes two TV channels

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Wednesday barred political analyst Haitham al-Mayahi from appearing in local and foreign media operating in the country for 30 days and took disciplinary measures against two satellite channels over alleged violations of broadcasting regulations.

According to documents signed by CMC Chairman Baligh Abu Kalal, the commission accused al-Mayahi of publishing “false and unfounded material” and breaching standards of “accuracy, integrity, and transparency in conveying information.”

In a separate decision, the regulator warned Al-Ayyam TV over an episode it said breached media rules related to “false and unfounded material,” ordering the channel to issue a formal apology within five days.

The CMC also imposed a five-million-dinar fine (about $3,185) on Al-Dawla TV, charging the channel with attributing false information to the Supreme Judicial Council. It ordered the outlet to remove the violation and issue an official apology.

On Monday, the commission suspended Iraqi presenter Mona Sami's program on Alawla TV for 10 days and fined the channel 25 million dinars (about $15,924), citing violations of media broadcasting regulations.

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?