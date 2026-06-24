Protesters storm Wasit council building over power outages

Shafaq News- Wasit

Protesters angered by worsening electricity shortages stormed and shut down the Wasit Provincial Council building in Kut on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Security forces intervened using tear gas and water cannons, while efforts to disperse the protesters were still underway at the time of publication.

A local activist, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more than 10 protesters had been arrested during the crackdown, adding that the council building remained closed.

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