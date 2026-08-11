Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book

Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
2026-08-11T15:15:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Rwanga Foundation launched Dr. Nawzad Ahmad Aswad’s new book, Cultural Criticism, at a signing ceremony in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Tuesday, attended by local officials, writers, intellectuals, artists, and political representatives.

The book examines literary texts and artistic works through their underlying cultural dimensions, drawing on Aswad’s critical and intellectual perspective.

Rwanga, meaning “vision,” is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani. Headquartered in Erbil, it works across Iraq in four main sectors —education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups— and has reached more than three million people through its humanitarian, educational, and community development programs.

Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book
Rwanga introduces new Cultural Criticism book

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