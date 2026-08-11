Al-Amarah Court orders arrest of ex-MP over public funds
2026-08-11T14:24:52+00:00
Shafaq News- Maysan
Al-Amarah Investigative Court, which specializes in integrity-related cases, issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday against former Maysan MP Osama al-Budairi on charges of causing serious damage to public funds, a judicial source told Shafaq News.
Al-Budairi previously served as a member of the Iraqi parliament for Maysan province during the fifth electoral term and headed the Sabian-Mandaean parliamentary bloc.
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