Al-Amarah Court orders arrest of ex-MP over public funds

Shafaq News- Maysan

Al-Amarah Investigative Court, which specializes in integrity-related cases, issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday against former Maysan MP Osama al-Budairi on charges of causing serious damage to public funds, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

Al-Budairi previously served as a member of the Iraqi parliament for Maysan province during the fifth electoral term and headed the Sabian-Mandaean parliamentary bloc.

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