Brazil and Morocco reach World Cup knockouts

Shafaq News- Miami/ Atlanta

Brazil won Group C with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Thursday, joined by Morocco in the World Cup knockout stage after recovering twice to beat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta.

Scotland vs Brazil

Brazil defeated Scotland at Miami Stadium, taking first place in Group C and leaving Steve Clarke’s side waiting to see whether they can reach the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the seventh minute, punishing an early Scottish mistake and giving Brazil immediate control of the match.

The Real Madrid forward had another effort ruled out before striking again in first-half stoppage time, sending Brazil into the break with a two-goal lead and leaving Scotland chasing damage control as much as a comeback.

Matheus Cunha made it 3-0 in the 60th minute after Bruno Guimaraes brushed through midfield and set him up inside the box.

Scotland showed more urgency after the break, with Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney involved in several attacking moments, but Brazil goalkeeper Alisson denied the clearest chances.

Neymar came on in the 76th minute, making his first Brazil appearance in nearly three years and adding another headline to a comfortable win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The defeat left Scotland on three points, behind Brazil and Morocco, and dependent on the third-place table to determine whether their World Cup run continues.

Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco beat Haiti at Atlanta Stadium, surviving a first-half scare before two late goals secured second place in Group C and a place in the Round of 32. Haiti took a surprise lead in the 10th minute through Lenny Joseph, giving the already-eliminated side their brightest start of the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi brought Morocco level in the 39th minute, forcing the ball over the line after Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide failed to clear a cross under pressure.

Haiti responded four minutes later through Wilson Isidor, who fired a powerful long-range strike into the top corner to restore their lead and produce one of the group stage’s standout goals.

Morocco equalized again in first-half stoppage time when Ismael Saibari finished from Hakimi’s low cross after Brahim Diaz created space with a clever dummy.

The second half was calmer until substitute Soufiane Rahimi put Morocco ahead for the first time in the 78th minute, controlling the ball after a corner and firing into the top corner.

Gessime Yassine sealed the win in the 89th minute, tapping into an empty net after Rahimi kept the ball in play and crossed from the byline. The goal stood after a VAR review.

Brazil finished first in Group C and will face the Group F runner-up, while Morocco finished second and will meet the Group F winner.

Scotland must wait for results elsewhere to see if three points are enough to advance, while Haiti exit the tournament without a point despite pushing Morocco in their final match.