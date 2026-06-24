Switzerland top Group B, Bosnia eliminate Qatar

Shafaq News- Vancouver/ Seattle

Switzerland won Group B by beating Canada 2-1 on Wednesday, while Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup campaign alive with a 3-1 victory over Qatar that eliminated the Asian champions.

Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland defeated Canada at BC Place in Vancouver, taking first place in Group B after a second-half surge that denied the co-hosts top spot. After a goalless first half, Ruben Vargas put Switzerland ahead less than a minute after the restart, finishing a fast move that shifted the match away from Canada.

Johan Manzambi doubled the lead in the 57th minute, giving Switzerland control after a spell in which Canada struggled to create clear chances.

Canada responded in the 76th minute through substitute Promise David, who scored with his first touch after replacing Tajon Buchanan. The goal lifted the home crowd and forced Switzerland into a tense finish, with Alistair Johnston and Derek Cornelius both involved in stoppage-time pressure.

Gregor Kobel and the Swiss defense held firm, sealing first place in the group and sending Switzerland into the Round of 32 with momentum.

Canada still advanced to the knockout stage for the first time, but the defeat left them second in Group B and denied them the easier route that would have come with first place.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar at Seattle Stadium, securing third place in Group B and putting themselves in strong position to reach the Round of 32 through the ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Kerim Alajbegovic gave Bosnia the lead in the 29th minute with a powerful long-range strike, rewarding Sergej Barbarez’s side for an attacking start. Bosnia doubled the advantage five minutes later when Sultan Albrake turned the ball into his own net after pressure inside the penalty area.

Qatar pulled one back in the 42nd minute through Hassan Al-Haydos, who finished from close range to bring the score to 2-1 before halftime, but Bosnia stayed composed after the break and sealed the result in the 80th minute, when Ermin Mahmic reacted inside the box to make it 3-1.

The win moved Bosnia to four points, giving them a strong chance of extending their second World Cup appearance into the knockout stage.