Syria seeks stronger water coordination with Iraq, Turkiye

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria is working with Iraq to strengthen cooperation on water resources and revive a trilateral technical committee with Turkiye to address declining water flows and deteriorating water quality, Deputy Energy Minister Osama Abu Zaid told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

A Syrian delegation had reviewed Iraq's water management experience during a visit to the country's water institutions and Haditha Dam in al-Anbar province, he noted, adding that both countries face common challenges caused by reduced water releases in recent years, which have lowered water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and affected water quality.

He said that the 1989 water-sharing agreement remains the basis for distributing water released from Turkiye, allocating 58% to Iraq and 42% to Syria.

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