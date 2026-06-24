Syrian forces expand deployment along Lebanese border

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian forces have deployed reinforcements along several sections of the border with Lebanon, including areas in Homs, Tartous, and Damascus countryside (Rif Dimashq), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday.

The buildup included troop deployments and the transfer of heavy weapons and military vehicles from eastern Aleppo countryside to border areas in Homs province.

#المرصد_السوريحشود عسكرية سورية متواصلة على الحدود مع لبنان ونقل أسلحة ثقيلة إلى ريف #حمصhttps://t.co/DuS8628EZK — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) June 24, 2026

According to the Observatory, the reinforcements extend across strategic points near the Lebanese border, including areas facing Hermel, Akkar, and Baalbek.

The reasons behind the military movements remain unclear. US President Donald Trump earlier expressed “frustration” with Israel’s performance against Hezbollah and claimed that he was considering handing responsibility to Syria. He also noted that Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa would do a “good job” against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Al-Sharaa said that Damascus does not seek escalation with Lebanon and remains open to engagement with Hezbollah if it serves Syrian and Lebanese interests.