World Cup 2026 June 24 preview: Colombia, Canada chase knockout spots

Shafaq News

Four World Cup matches are scheduled for Wednesday in Baghdad time, with Panama facing Croatia at 02:00 a.m., Colombia meeting DR Congo at 05:00 a.m., and two Group B fixtures kicking off at 10:00 p.m.

Panama vs Croatia

Panama face Croatia at 02:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Toronto Stadium, with both teams needing a response after losing their opening Group L matches.

Panama were beaten 1-0 by Ghana, while Croatia lost 4-2 to England, leaving both sides under pressure before the final round.

Croatia will look to regain control through Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Josko Gvardiol, with Petar Musa also expected to be a key attacking option after scoring against England.

Panama need a sharper attacking display after failing to score in their opener. Their defensive work and physical duels will be central against a Croatian side expected to dominate possession.

Colombia vs DR Congo

Colombia meet DR Congo at 05:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, where Nestor Lorenzo’s side can move close to the Round of 32 with a second straight win in Group K.

Colombia opened with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, with Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz, and Jaminton Campaz among their most influential players.

Lorenzo warned before the match that DR Congo carry danger in transition and said Colombia must keep tactical discipline against a side built around a compact 5-3-2 shape.

DR Congo enter the match with confidence after drawing 1-1 with Portugal. Yoane Wissa scored in that game, while Chancel Mbemba remains central to their defensive structure.

Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland face Canada at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at BC Place in Vancouver, in a direct contest for first place in Group B.

Canada enter on four points after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina and beating Qatar 6-0, while Switzerland have the same total after drawing with Qatar and defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1.

The match gives Canada another major home-stage test, with Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan expected to carry their main attacking threat.

Switzerland will rely on Granit Xhaka’s midfield control, Breel Embolo’s movement, and their set-piece strength against a Canadian side backed by a large home crowd in Vancouver.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Seattle Stadium, with both sides needing victory to stay in realistic contention.

Bosnia opened with a 1-1 draw against Canada before losing 4-1 to Switzerland, while Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland before suffering a 6-0 defeat to Canada.

Both teams enter with selection problems. Bosnia will be without Tarik Muharemovic, while Qatar are missing Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo after red cards.

Edin Dzeko remains Bosnia’s main attacking reference, supported by the delivery and movement around him. Qatar need Akram Afif and Almoez Ali to produce their best match of the tournament after a heavy defeat in Vancouver.

The four-match slate could push Colombia toward the knockout rounds, decide the top of Group B, and leave Croatia, Panama, Bosnia, and Qatar facing sharp pressure before their final group fixtures.