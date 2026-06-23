Supreme Judicial Council denies arrest warrant against Al-Sudani

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq declared that an arrest warrant circulating on social media and purportedly issued against former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is fabricated and carries no legal force.

The document, attributed to the First Karkh Investigation Court in Baghdad and dated June 23, 2026, named al-Sudani, listed in the warrant as former Prime Minister of Iraq, born in Baghdad in 1970, as a defendant in a complaint filed before the judicial investigator's office. The court, upon being contacted by the council's media center, confirmed it did not issue the warrant.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani served as Prime Minister of Iraq from 2022 to 2026. No official comment from his office had been issued at the time of publication.

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