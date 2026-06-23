Najaf gears up for Ashura with 870 processions

Shafaq News- Najaf

Millions of pilgrims are expected to converge on Najaf during Ashura commemorations this year, with 870 Hussaini Service groups set to participate in the annual mourning rituals, organizers said on Tuesday.

Najaf's head of the Hussaini Processions Authority, Zaki Jarbou, told Shafaq News that the service groups provide pilgrims with accommodation, food, and other essential services during the Ashura commemorations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ali Al-Miyali, who organizes one of the torch processions, said the ritual is among Najaf's most prominent Ashura traditions and is held annually on the eighth, ninth, and tenth nights of Muharram. Participants carry lit torches toward the shrine of Imam Ali amid mourning chants and drumbeats. The ritual commemorates events associated with the Battle of Karbala, including the burning of Imam Hussein's tents and the suffering endured by his family, while expressing solidarity with the Imam and his principles.

Al-Miyali said the tradition has been practiced in Najaf for more than a century, with historical accounts dating the first torch procession to 1914. The torches are typically made from wooden or metal poles topped with metal fixtures containing combustible materials, while participants are selected in advance by Najaf's tribes and prominent families and undergo special preparations for the event.

Read more: Muharram in Iraq: New year becomes a season of mourning