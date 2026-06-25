Ashura travel drives 30k passengers through Iraq’s Najaf airport

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport recorded nearly 30,000 passengers and 170 flights since the beginning of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, an airport official told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Flight operations have continued smoothly despite the growing influx of pilgrims, while operational and service teams remain on duty to ensure the uninterrupted movement of passengers and aircraft during the Ashura period.

Earlier today, Iran's state broadcaster reported that more than three million Iranian pilgrims had arrived in the Iraqi city of Karbala to participate in Ashura commemorations on June 25.

Each year, millions of pilgrims travel to Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali during Ashura, with Iraqi authorities implementing extensive security and service measures to facilitate the pilgrimage.