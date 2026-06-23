Iraqi army opens new training facility to counter drone threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq established a new tactical trench training facility at the Special Forces School to prepare troops for emerging battlefield threats, particularly the growing use of drones in modern warfare, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The facility was created based on lessons learned from contemporary conflicts, which have introduced new combat patterns including the extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and trench-based operations, the ministry explained, adding that the training ground includes key facilities designed to simulate operational conditions, such as a command-and-control center, a field medical station, weapons storage areas, and dedicated rooms for rest and logistical support.

“Integrated camouflage systems tailored to the requirements of modern combat and force protection are also in the site’s equipment,” the ministry noted, indicating that this helps trainees improve their readiness and develop skills to respond to evolving threats in a realistic training environment.

Major General Ghalib Mohammed Kamar, commander of the Special Forces Division, stated that the Special Forces School is the first unit in the Iraqi Army to implement this type of training across different directions, positions, and operational settings. “The program will be incorporated into the official training curriculum for Special Forces personnel.”

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