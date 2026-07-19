World Cup 2026 Final preview: Unstoppable Argentina vs. immovable Spain

Shafaq News- New York/ New Jersey

Spain and defending champions Argentina meet at last in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. in Baghdad.

The European and South American champions are competing for different places in history; while Spain want a second title after 2010, Argentina can win a fourth and become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

Lionel Messi could also make his final World Cup appearance at 39 against a Spain side led by 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, with the two Barcelona academy graduates carrying much of the attention before a final between Argentina’s experienced holders and Spain’s emerging generation.

The winners will become the first world champions to receive FIFA’s newly introduced title rings alongside the trophy and medals.

Two Opposite Roads

Spain reached the decider unbeaten, extending their run without defeat to 37 matches and conceding once during the tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s European champions defeated Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0, Belgium 2-1, and France 2-0 in the knockout rounds.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored in the semifinal as Spain restricted a France side led by Kylian Mbappe and qualified for their first World Cup final since 2010.

Argentina, meanwhile, retained 17 members of their 2022 title-winning squad and survived a more demanding route under Lionel Scaloni, beating Cape Verde and Egypt 3-2, Switzerland 3-1, and England 2-1 after falling behind in the semifinal.

Enzo Fernandez equalized against England in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck the stoppage-time winner.

Argentina lead the tournament for goals scored, while Spain hold the strongest defensive record and have allowed opponents 2.15 expected goals across seven matches.

History and Rivalry

Argentina are appearing in their seventh World Cup final, having beaten the Netherlands in 1978, West Germany in 1986, and France in 2022, while losing the 1930, 1990, and 2014 deciders. Another victory would make them the third country to win consecutive editions after Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962, while a fourth crown would move them level with Italy and Germany.

Spain’s only previous final ended with Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner against the Netherlands in Johannesburg in 2010, leaving De la Fuente’s team one match from doubling the country’s title count.

The finalists have six wins each from 14 meetings, with two draws. Argentina won their only previous World Cup encounter 2-1 during the 1966 group stage, while Spain claimed the latest meeting 6-1 in a 2018 friendly in Madrid.

Argentina’s previous victory came in a 4-1 friendly in Buenos Aires in 2010, two months after Spain lifted their first World Cup.

Scaloni studied under De la Fuente during a Spanish Football Federation coaching course in 2017, placing a former student against his tutor on football’s biggest stage.

Messi spent most of his club career in Spain and developed at Barcelona, as did Yamal, whose childhood photograph with the Argentine during a charity calendar shoot resurfaced before the final.

What Decides the Final

Rodri and Fabian Ruiz direct Spain’s buildup, Dani Olmo moves between midfield and attack, and Yamal and Alex Baena stretch opposing defences, giving De la Fuente several routes forward without exposing large spaces behind the ball.

Yamal has recovered from a thigh problem that kept him out of one training session. De la Fuente described him as being in “perfect physical condition,” leaving Nicolas Tagliafico likely to face Spain’s strongest one-on-one attacker on Argentina’s left.

Extra defensive support for Tagliafico could free space for Olmo and Oyarzabal through the middle, while Pedri, Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, and Ferran Torres give Spain several options from the bench.

Leandro Paredes is expected to sit behind Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, whose ability to retain possession under Spain’s pressure will determine how often Argentina can release Messi near the penalty area.

Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the tournament. De la Fuente ruled out permanent man-marking but confirmed Spain would monitor him “closely.”

Space may open behind Spain’s advancing full-backs, where Messi’s passing, Mac Allister’s runs, and Julian Alvarez’s pace could punish turnovers before the defence resets.

On the other hand, Scaloni must choose between Alvarez’s movement and pressing or Lautaro Martinez’s finishing, strengthened by the Inter striker’s late winner against England.

Confronting the Pressure

De la Fuente described reaching the final as a privilege and rejected the view that only the winner would be remembered, pledging to use Spain’s strengths while keeping a “formidable” Argentina under control. He expects technical quality to outweigh hostility and sees similarities in both teams’ commitment to talent and attacking football, while rejecting comparisons between Messi and Yamal and urging Spain’s winger to develop his own identity.

Scaloni credited Argentina’s supporters with sustaining the squad’s motivation after the 2022 title, explaining that images of rival club fans celebrating together continued to inspire his players.

Emiliano Martinez pointed to supporters gathering during the Argentine winter and promised the team would make every effort to return with the trophy. Scaloni reported no major fitness concerns despite Argentina having one fewer recovery day and arriving late after travel disruption from Atlanta.

The La Albiceleste coach called Messi’s appearance in another final at 39 “incredible,” while Lautaro credited the captain with sustaining Argentina’s belief during difficult moments.

Messi enters the final two goals behind Golden Boot leader Mbappe, who finished with 10. Two goals would draw him level, with assists and minutes played then used as FIFA’s tiebreakers.