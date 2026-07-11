South Africa NT midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

Shafaq News- Cape Town

South Africa international Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 World Cup, the country’s Sports Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

No cause of death was announced, and football authorities urged the public to respect his family’s privacy and avoid speculation following reports that the player took his own life.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder appeared in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches, starting against Mexico and Czechia before coming off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that sent Bafana Bafana into the knockout stage for the first time. He did not feature in the round-of-32 defeat to Canada.

His tournament carried added personal weight after he played against Czechia one day after the death of his grandmother.

Adams began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC, becoming the club’s first academy graduate to sign a senior contract in 2020. He joined Sundowns in early 2025 and later helped them win the 2025-26 CAF Champions League.

He made his South Africa debut in 2022, earning 13 international caps and scoring twice during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie described Adams as one of the country’s brightest football talents, while the South African Football Players’ Union called his death an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, and the nation. FIFA President Gianni Infantino also joined the tributes.