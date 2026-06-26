Senegal-Iraq World Cup survival clash begins

Shafaq News- Toronto

Senegal took an early 1-0 lead over Iraq on Friday in their final World Cup Group I match in Toronto, where both teams entered with slim hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

Abdoulaye Seck headed Senegal in front from a Lamine Camara assist at Toronto Stadium, giving Pape Bouna Thiaw’s side the start it needed in a match the Senegal coach had described as a final.

France and Norway had already secured Group I’s automatic qualification places, leaving Senegal and Iraq fighting for third and a possible route through the best third-placed teams.

Senegal entered the match without injured first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with Mory Diaw starting in his place. Thiaw also brought Ibrahim Mbaye into the attack instead of Nicolas Jackson, while Habib Diarra replaced Pape Gueye in midfield.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold reshaped his attack by starting Ali Al-Hamadi and Ahmed Qasem alongside Ali Jasim, with Zidane Iqbal and Amir Alammari in midfield. Aymen Hussein, Iraq’s only scorer at this World Cup, began on the bench.

The match also carries historic weight for Iraq, who are chasing their first World Cup point 40 years after their only previous appearance in 1986.

Senegal reached the final group match after defeats to France and Norway, while Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway and 3-0 to France.