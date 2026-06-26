Iraq foils sectarian unrest during Ashura

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Karbala

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested on Friday several suspects accused of promoting ISIS ideology and inciting sectarian tensions in Baghdad and Karbala during Ashura commemorations.

According to INSS, its forces carried out two operations in Baghdad, arresting a suspect for publishing TikTok content promoting ISIS ideology and inciting sectarian hatred. In a separate operation, officers apprehended another individual accused of tearing down a Hussaini banner.

In Karbala, its units, in coordination with the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine administration, contained an incident near the shrine after a group of 14 foreign nationals assaulted other pilgrims.

Earlier today, the head of Iraq's Supreme Committee for Major Pilgrimages announced that the security plan for Ashura commemorations in Karbala was successfully implemented.