Race for World Cup Round of 32 heats up

Shafaq News- New York

The race for the remaining places in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 intensified on Friday, with qualification for the eight best third-placed teams still wide open after the completion of matches in Groups A through F.

Sweden (Group F), Ecuador (Group E), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) have officially secured spots among top eight, leaving five berths to be decided over the next two days.

Under the tournament format, the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups advance to the Round of 32 alongside the top two teams from each group. Teams are ranked by points, goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record, FIFA world ranking, and, if necessary, additional tiebreakers set out in the tournament regulations.

Based on the current standings, Sweden tops the third-placed ranking with four points after finishing all group matches, ahead of Ecuador on goal difference. Bosnia and Herzegovina is third on the same number of points with an inferior goal difference, with all three teams already guaranteed qualification. Paraguay is fourth with four points but a negative goal difference, followed by Croatia in fifth with three points from two matches. South Korea is sixth with three points after completing its group campaign, Algeria is seventh with three points from two matches, and Scotland currently occupies the eighth and final qualifying position with three points after completing all its matches.

Outside the qualification places, Cape Verde is ninth with two points, followed by Belgium with two points, the Democratic Republic of the Congo with one point, and Senegal at the bottom without a point after two matches.

Current Ranking of The Best Third-Placed Teams

Teams that have officially qualified

1. Sweden (Group F): 4 points – Goal difference (0)

2. Ecuador (Group E): 4 points – Goal difference (0)

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B): 4 points – Goal difference (-1)

Teams still in contention

4. Paraguay (Group D): 4 points – Goal difference (-2)

5. Croatia (Group L): 3 points – Two matches – Goal difference (-1)

6. South Korea (Group A): 3 points – Goal difference (-1)

7. Algeria (Group J): 3 points – Two matches – Goal difference (-2)

8. Scotland (Group C): 3 points – Goal difference (-3)

Teams currently outside the qualification places:

9. Cape Verde (Group H): 2 points – Goal difference (0)

10. Belgium (Group G): 2 points – Goal difference (0)

11. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Group K): 1 point – Goal difference (-1)

12. Senegal (Group I): 0 points – Goal difference (-3)