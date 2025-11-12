Basra Elections: Turnout 51.3%, Tasmim Alliance on top

Shafaq News – Basra

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Basra province, southern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Basra reached 51.3%.

The province holds 25 parliamentary seats in total, including 6 for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Tasmim Alliance: 173,482 votes.

- Sadiqoon Movement: 150,996 votes.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) : 125,932 votes.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlatal-Qanoun): 69,352 votes.

- Huqooq Alliance: 54,611 votes.

- Badr Organization: 47,272 votes.

- Absher Ya Iraq: 44,490 votes.

- Al-Faw Zakho Coalition: 31,939 votes.

- Asas: 31,677 votes.

- Khadamat: 11,149 votes.

- Omq National Coalition: 2,438 votes.

- National Tribal Movement in Iraq (Al-Tayyar al-Watani al-Ashae’ri fil Iraq): 1,549 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

