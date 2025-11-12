Wasit Elections: Turnout 47.52%, Wasit Al-Ajmal on top

Shafaq News – Wasit

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Wasit province, east-central Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Wasit reached 47.52%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats in total, including 3 for women and 1 seat for minorities (Feyli Kurds).

The distribution is as follows:

- Wasit Al-Ajmal Alliance: 105,934 votes.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun): 58,275 votes.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 51,116 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 37,240 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 35,748 votes.

- Badr Organization: 17,169 votes.

- Al-Asas Coalition: 15,829 votes.

- Huqooq: 12,265 votes.

- Al-Badeel Alliance: 7,875 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 5,621 votes.

- Al-Omq Al-Watani Alliance: 2,466 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

