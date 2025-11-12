Maysan Elections: Turnout 42.15%, PM al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Maysan

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Maysan province, southeastern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Maysan reached 42.15%.

The province holds 10 parliamentary seats in total, including 3 for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 67,087 votes.

- Badr Organization: 40,873 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 34,682 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 34,504 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 31,727 votes.

- Huqooq: 12,941 votes.

- Raed Hamdan Ajeb Hashem Maliki: 11,874 votes.

- Absher Ya Iraq: 5,080 votes.

- National Tribal Movement in Iraq (Al-Tayyar Al-Watani Al-Ashae’ri fil Iraq): 524 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

