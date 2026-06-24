Senegal and Iraq hit by injuries ahead of World Cup decider

Shafaq News- Toronto/ Dakar

Senegal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Friday’s decisive World Cup match against Iraq, while the Lions of Mesopotamia arrived in Canada for the final Group I fixture.

The Senegalese national team said Mendy was injured while trying to make a save during the 3-2 defeat to Norway and left the match in the 63rd minute. Further medical examinations are underway to assess the nature of the injury and determine Mendy’s possible path back in the tournament.

Suite à une blessure au genou gauche contractée lors de la rencontre face à la Norvège, Edouard Mendy sera indisponible pour le prochain match du Sénégal. Des examens médicaux complémentaires sont en cours afin d’évaluer avec précision la nature de sa blessure et de déterminer… pic.twitter.com/AEJl6eUbNx — Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) June 24, 2026

Iraq arrived in Canada on Wednesday to prepare for the June 26 match at Toronto Stadium, which kicks off at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time.

The match is effectively a last chance for both sides. Iraq and Senegal have both lost their first two Group I matches, while France and Norway have already advanced to the Round of 32.

Iraq fell 4-1 to Norway in their opener before losing 3-0 to France, while Senegal lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway.

The expanded 48-team format still gives both teams a narrow route through the ranking of the eight best third-placed sides, but even a win in Toronto could leave the winner waiting for results in other groups.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly declared after the Norway defeat that his side must “believe right to the end” and try to beat Iraq, after admitting that defensive mistakes had cost Senegal heavily.

Iraq also enter the match with major injury concerns. Aymen Hussein and Mohanad Ali are expected to miss the fixture, leaving coach Graham Arnold likely to rely on Ali Al-Hamadi and Ali Youssef in attack. Despite those absences, Iraq will expect strong backing in Toronto, where a large Iraqi community turnout is anticipated for the decisive match.