Najaf is ready to receive Khamenei's procession, says Governor

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf province, southern Iraq, is prepared to receive the body of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Governor Youssef Kanawi stated on Wednesday, adding that authorities have developed comprehensive plans for the funeral procession.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Kanawi explained that the city had finalized special arrangements for the ceremony, noting that government institutions, service departments, and community organizations “were fully prepared to participate in and support the event.”

He said full details of the plan would be announced before the funeral date, including the route of the procession, locations for funeral ceremonies, and related organizational, service, and security measures.

Last week, a source close to the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad told Shafaq News that Khamenei’s body is scheduled to arrive at Najaf International Airport on July 8 for funeral ceremonies in the province.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Sunday, with the trip expected to cover briefings on the Switzerland talks and preparations for the funeral processions of Khamenei.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani outlined proposed routes for funeral events in Iran and clarified that the body would later be transferred to Iraq on July 8.

According to Iranian media reports citing Zakani, several locations in Tehran are under consideration for the ceremonies, including Damavand Street, Enghelab (Revolution) Street, Azadi (Freedom) Street, and the area extending toward Lashgari Expressway.

Khamenei was killed in the first US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 after leading Iran for more than three decades. His son, Mujtaba Khamenei, succeeded him as Supreme Leader and was also injured in the strikes, with no public appearances recorded since assuming the position.