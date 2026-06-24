Lebanon-Israel talks resume in Washington

Shafaq News- Washington

The second session of the fifth round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began in Washington on Wednesday, with political, security, and military delegations from both countries taking part in talks scheduled to last three days.

The new round comes as efforts continue to secure a permanent ceasefire and address security arrangements along the borders between both sides.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would not withdraw from areas under their control in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun noted that the latest round of negotiations could prove decisive. Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s rejection of what he described as Israeli occupation and external tutelage, stressing that Beirut would accept nothing less than an end to Israel’s presence in territories it considers occupied.

Previous rounds of talks held since April have failed to produce an agreement on a lasting ceasefire or the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas captured in southern Lebanon.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, expressed pessimism about the prospects of the negotiations, warning that the path Israel had hoped would lead to new security and political arrangements was at risk of collapsing.

Leiter said Israel is concerned about reported understandings between Washington and Tehran, particularly discussions related to reducing friction and containing tensions. He argued that the current negotiations could move away from what Israel considers a key objective: ending Hezbollah’s military role in southern Lebanon.