US backs new Lebanon security track

Shafaq News- Kuwait

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed on Wednesday to support a new political and security track in Lebanon aimed at strengthening the Lebanese government's authority across its territory and extending state control without external interference.

Speaking to reporters in Kuwait during a Gulf tour, Rubio expressed hope that the new round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, held in Washington, would succeed.

He said any arrangements in southern Lebanon, including “model areas,” would require time to implement and would depend on strengthening the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces. Rubio added that Israel’s “presence” in Lebanon is linked to attacks carried out by Hezbollah, adding that Washington would continue efforts to support stability and prevent escalation.

Axios reported that the first day of the latest round of Lebanon-Israel talks ended without progress and, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, saw setbacks on some issues. One of the sources told the outlet that parts of the negotiations became particularly tense and described some exchanges as “ugly.” Israeli officials acknowledged disagreements but said the overall atmosphere remained cordial.

According to the report, representatives of the Lebanese and Israeli militaries presented opposing and hardline positions regarding the scope of a potential Israeli withdrawal and the areas from which such a withdrawal would begin.

The latest round of talks comes as mediators seek to secure broader security arrangements along the Lebanon-Israel border, where disagreements over military deployments and withdrawal terms remain unresolved.