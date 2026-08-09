Baghdad taps Turkish technology for smarter water management

Shafaq news- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq's Water Resources Ministry signed a cooperation agreement with Turkish technology company Kolaysoft on Sunday to introduce digital monitoring and data systems for managing the country's increasingly strained water resources.

The agreement, signed by Water Resources Minister Muthanna al-Tamimi, covers systems to monitor surface and groundwater, track consumption and collect and analyze water data.

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The project will also incorporate remote meter-reading and sensing technologies alongside a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping water sources, infrastructure and consumption points. Kolaysoft will provide technical expertise and training for ministry personnel.

Al-Tamimi said the agreement carries no financial obligations for the ministry.

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