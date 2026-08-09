25 mass grave sites remain unopened in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Twenty-five of 55 mass grave sites documented in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, remain unopened, with overall work completed at only 54%, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament, Rahima Al-Jubouri said 30 sites have been opened, containing 94 individual mass graves from which 1,931 sets of remains have been recovered and are still held by forensic medicine authorities. Work has reached 58% in Sinjar and 47% in Mosul, while substantial funds allocated to the Al-Khasfa mass grave, “where ISIS executed 2,070 people in a single day, have yet to produce results matching the level of spending, raising questions over how the money was used and the actual progress made.

Read more: Iraq's mass graves: A record of violence across five decades

Al-Jubouri had secured approval from the prime minister to provide Nineveh with its own DNA testing equipment to accelerate the identification of remains, “but the decision has yet to be implemented.”

In August 2014, ISIS seized Sinjar and launched a systematic campaign against the Yazidi community, killing thousands, abducting 6,417 people, and forcing tens of thousands to flee. According to the Kurdistan Region's Office for Kidnapped Affairs, 3,595 captives have since been rescued, while nearly 2,500 Yazidis remain missing and more than 200,000 remain displaced.

Read more: The long shadow of Sinjar: Twelve years after the ISIS genocide