Shafaq News- Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, moving to 21 points from nine La Liga matches and remaining six behind leader Barcelona.

Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area after receiving a pass from Yan Diomande. Mbappe doubled the advantage seven minutes later, weaving past two defenders before rounding goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to finish a pass from Jude Bellingham.

Madrid extended its lead in the 63rd minute when Mbappe converted a penalty with a Panenka-style finish after being fouled by Sevilla defender Andres Castrin.

Sevilla pulled one back through substitute Manu Bueno in the 80th minute, capitalizing on an error by Mbappe during Madrid's buildup. However, Diomande restored the three-goal advantage two minutes later, driving forward before firing a powerful shot into the top corner.

The match also featured a controversial incident in the 22nd minute when Sevilla players appealed for Arda Guler to be sent off following a confrontation with Peque. VAR did not recommend an on-field review, and the Turkish midfielder escaped punishment.

The victory came in Madrid's first league match without Vinicius Junior, who is serving a four-match suspension following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian will also miss next Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's side next faces RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before visiting Barcelona on October 25.