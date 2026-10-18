Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Sunday ordered protection for the whistleblower who exposed a bribery case involving Deputy Minister of Industry and Minerals Nasser Kadhim Jabr, pledging to personally confront anyone who threatened him.

Al-Zaidi also instructed government institutions to assist the whistleblower in completing any official procedures and urged businesspeople to follow his example.

He announced that he would present the whistleblower with a sword as a symbol of integrity and recognition of his courage in overcoming the fear of reporting corruption.

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Earlier in October, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity announced that Jabr had been arrested during an operation at a cement trader's home in Al-Muthanna province.

According to the commission, Jabr was caught allegedly accepting a bribe after being accused of demanding money from the trader in exchange for preferential treatment and unlawful exemptions.

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