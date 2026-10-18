Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday denied reports that its chairman, Falih Al-Fayyadh, had been nominated for vice president, saying he remained in his post.

The PMF said reports circulating on "suspicious" social media and news outlets were false, vowing to take legal action against those spreading misleading reports.

Earlier today, an informed source told Shafaq News that political blocs had reached a preliminary agreement within the State Administration Coalition to revive two vice presidency posts, with Al-Fayyadh and Taqaddum (Progress) Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi proposed for the positions.

The vice presidency posts have remained vacant for years. Former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi abolished them in 2015 as part of a reform drive, but Iraq's Federal Supreme Court overturned the decision in 2016, ruling that the Constitution required at least one vice president.

On October 15, parliament separately approved three deputy prime ministers and 11 cabinet nominees under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, leaving the Ministry of Migration and Displacement unfilled.