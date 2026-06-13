PMF vows strict allegiance to Iraqi constitution

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) remains committed to Iraq's constitution, and is prepared to operate under the authority of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, PMF head Faleh al-Fayyadh noted on Saturday.

Marking the 11th anniversary of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's fatwa, which contributed to the formation of the PMF —a predominantly Shiite umbrella force incorporated into the Iraqi state in 2016— al-Fayyadh described the religious edict as the moment that "helped save Iraq from the existential threat posed by ISIS."

The fatwa, issued on June 13, 2014, came days after ISIS captured Mosul and overran large parts of northern and western Iraq, triggering one of the country's gravest security crises in recent decades.

"The PMF has evolved into a national force representing Iraq's diverse communities," he added, reaffirming the group's commitment to strengthening its administrative, organizational, training, and technical capabilities while continuing efforts to improve its institutional performance.

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