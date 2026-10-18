Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned an increase in Israeli military incursions into Quneitra province and rural Daraa in recent days, warning that the operations threatened civilians and regional stability.

In a statement, the ministry said the incursions had coincided with intensified Israeli helicopter, reconnaissance aircraft, and warplane activity over southern Syria, describing them as violations of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It warned that continued Israeli military activity would undermine efforts to restore security and stability in Syria and the wider region, while hampering reconstruction and recovery.

The ministry urged the international community to take action to halt the incursions and ensure Israel's compliance with international law and relevant UN resolutions to prevent further escalation.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported documenting 1,194 Israeli military incursions into Syrian territory between the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024, and October 16, 2026.