Shafaq News- Tehran

Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) adviser Mohammad Reza Naqdi said on Sunday that Iranian forces had recovered and examined unexploded components of US bombs weighing 14 tons, according to remarks he made at a military exercise in the northern city of Sari and reported by Tasnim News Agency.

He made the remarks in response to renewed US threats involving the “mother of all bombs,” accusing President Donald Trump of resorting to threats despite claiming victory over Iran.

Naqdi warned that any further military attack on Iran could put infrastructure, facilities, and investments associated with the attacking countries across the region at risk.

He also claimed that Iran's missile capabilities had forced hostile naval vessels to withdraw as far as 1,000 kilometers and alleged that dissent within opposing military forces reflected declining willingness to continue fighting.

His remarks followed reports that Washington was considering the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs,” for possible future strikes against Iran. Trump said last week that he would not rule out using the non-nuclear weapon.

The GBU-43/B weighs approximately 9.8 metric tons and differs from the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a roughly 13.6-ton bunker-buster designed to strike heavily fortified underground facilities.

US forces used GBU-57 bombs against Iranian nuclear facilities during the June 2025 conflict. Naqdi's description of 14-ton weapons is consistent with that model, although he did not identify the recovered components by their technical designation.