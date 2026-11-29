Shafaq News- Madrid

Barcelona thrashed Deportivo La Coruna 5-1 on Sunday, with Raphinha scoring a second-half hat-trick to extend the club's lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute at Riazor, but former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Deportivo in the ninth. Dani Olmo restored Barcelona's advantage in the 20th minute, heading home Anthony Gordon's cross to give Hansi Flick's side a 2-1 halftime lead.

Raphinha took control after the break, heading in Yamal's cross in the 50th minute before scoring again in the 83rd after Gordon's shot was blocked. The Brazilian completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, turning in another cross from Yamal to seal Barcelona's emphatic victory.

The win lifted Barcelona to 39 points from 14 matches, five ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and six clear of Real Madrid, which dropped to third following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Barcelona now prepares to host Atletico Madrid on December 2.