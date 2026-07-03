Portugal, Switzerland advance in World Cup knockouts

Shafaq News

Portugal and Switzerland advanced in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, with Portugal edging Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic Round of 32 tie before Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 with a controlled performance in Vancouver.

Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 in Toronto, setting up a heavyweight meeting with Spain.

Croatia struck first early in the second half through Ivan Perisic, forcing Portugal to chase the match after a first half in which they had enjoyed long spells of control without finding a breakthrough.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought Portugal level from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, scoring his first World Cup knockout-stage goal and shifting momentum back toward Roberto Martinez’s side.

Portugal then found the decisive moment in stoppage time, when substitute Goncalo Ramos headed in the winner to complete the comeback and send the Portuguese bench into celebration.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time deep into added time, but a late equalizer was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, ending their tournament in painful fashion.

The result sends Portugal into an Iberian Round of 16 clash with Spain, one of the standout ties of the next phase.

Switzerland vs Algeria

Switzerland followed with a composed 2-0 win over Algeria at BC Place, turning control and efficiency into a place in the Round of 16.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring early after Johan Manzambi drove through the Algerian defense, giving Switzerland the platform they needed and forcing Algeria to take greater risks.

Algeria had spells of possession and tried to build through Riyad Mahrez and their midfield runners, but Switzerland remained compact, organized, and more clinical in the decisive areas.

Dan Ndoye doubled the lead shortly after the restart, punishing Algeria’s defensive errors and leaving Vladimir Petkovic’s side with a difficult way back.

Switzerland managed the second half through midfield discipline, with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler helping control the rhythm and limit Algeria’s route back into the match.

The win sends Switzerland into the Round of 16 against the winner of Colombia and Ghana, while Algeria exit after a spirited campaign that ended against a more efficient Swiss side.