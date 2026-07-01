Paraguay turns historic Germany victory into national holiday

Shafaq News- Asuncion

Paraguay declared Tuesday a national holiday after its team knocked Germany out of the World Cup, beating the four-time champions 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, according to local media.

President Santiago Peña said the victory went beyond sport and reflected Paraguay’s “perseverance, faith, and strength.”

The win sent Paraguay into the Round of 16, where they will face either France or Sweden for their first World Cup appearance since 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Paraguay led through Julio Enciso before Kai Havertz equalized for Germany after the break. The match stayed level through extra time before Jose Canale converted the decisive penalty, handing Germany their first World Cup shootout defeat.

The result sparked celebrations across Paraguay and made it the second South American country at this tournament to declare a holiday after beating Germany, following Ecuador’s group-stage win.