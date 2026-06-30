Norway beat Ivory Coast to set up Brazil clash

Shafaq News- Arlington

Norway reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in Arlington to set up a meeting with Brazil.

Antonio Nusa put Norway ahead in the 39th minute before Diallo equalized for Ivory Coast in the second half, but Erling Haaland restored Norway’s lead and sent Stale Solbakken’s side through.

Norway entered the match with their first-choice attack restored after rotating heavily in their 4-1 group-stage loss to France, with Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth, and Nusa all starting.

Ivory Coast had strong spells before halftime and threatened Norway’s defense, but Nusa punished them before the break with the opener. The Elephants pushed again after halftime and were rewarded when Diallo, introduced in the second half, combined with Nicolas Pepe before finishing in the 74th minute.

The equalizer gave Ivory Coast momentum, but Haaland delivered the decisive response, scoring Norway’s second to keep their first World Cup campaign in 28 years alive.