Netanyahu says Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that Israeli forces will stay in areas of southern Lebanon until the “threat posed by Iran and Hezbollah is removed.”

Speaking during a tour of the occupied areas by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, Netanyahu said the security zones represent "a change in concept" and pledged not to allow "an army of militants" to operate along Israel's border.

He noted that he had ordered the destruction of infrastructure that had allegedly been used to launch attacks against Israel, including tunnels and villages.

"Lebanon recognizes Israel, and Israel recognizes Lebanon. We say to Iran and Hezbollah: Get out of here," Netanyahu stressed, adding that Israel and Lebanon "are seeking to achieve peace and restore security and prosperity for their people."