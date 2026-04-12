Israel continues strikes in Lebanon, Katz targets Hezbollah disarmament

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israeli forces had “prevented an attempted incursion from Lebanon” through the establishment of a security zone, noting that military operations in Lebanon are continuing to counter anti-tank fire and rocket attacks.

Following a visit to Israeli-controlled territory in southern Lebanon, Defense Minister Israel Katz pointed out that Hezbollah would “pay the price for entering the war” between Israel, the United States, and Iran, adding that Israel’s current objective is to disarm Hezbollah and change the security situation along the Lebanese border. He also indicated that residents would not return to areas south of the Litani River until security for northern Israel is ensured.

The first direct contact between Lebanon and Israel took place on April 10, with both sides agreeing to hold their first formal meeting at the US State Department on April 14 under American sponsorship to discuss a ceasefire and a negotiation framework, as part of efforts to end nearly 40 days of Israeli strikes on Lebanon.