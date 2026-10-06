Shafaq News

Spain came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on Tuesday and secure a place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, while England defeated Czechia 3-0 to remain three points behind in Group A3.

Ivan Perišić gave Croatia the lead in the first half before substitute Mikel Merino scored twice after the break, including the winner in the 89th minute. Perišić was sent off shortly before Spain’s second goal.

Spain moved to 12 points from four matches, with England second on nine.

At Wembley, Harry Kane scored twice on his 125th England appearance, equaling Peter Shilton’s men’s national-team caps record, after a Vladimír Coufal own goal opened the scoring. Kane’s brace took his England tally to 91 goals.

In League B Group 1, Switzerland maintained its perfect record with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia to move to 12 points. Slovenia came from behind to beat Scotland 2-1 at Hampden Park after Ryan Christie had put the host ahead.

Elsewhere, Albania beat San Marino 2-1 with a stoppage-time penalty, Belarus defeated Finland 1-0, Slovakia routed Moldova 4-0, Bulgaria beat Luxembourg 2-0, and Estonia drew 0-0 with Iceland.