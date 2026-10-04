Shafaq News

Portugal beat Norway 2-1 on Sunday to make it four wins from four in the UEFA Nations League and secure a place in the quarterfinals, while the Netherlands defeated Serbia 2-1 and Greece held Germany to a 0-0 draw.

Kristoffer Ajer put Norway ahead in the 36th minute before João Cancelo equalized two minutes later and Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal’s winner in the 79th.

In Group A2, Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring for the Netherlands before Mihajlo Cvetković equalized for Serbia. Second-half substitute Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner in the 72nd minute, giving the Netherlands its second victory over Serbia in the campaign.

Greece and Germany finished goalless in Thessaloniki, with Jonathan Burkardt’s first-half goal disallowed after a VAR review found a handball in the buildup. The result left Greece and the Netherlands on eight points after four matches.

Denmark beat Wales 1-0 in Cardiff through a 75th-minute Rasmus Højlund penalty, moving to six points in Group A4.

In League B, the Republic of Ireland and Israel drew 1-1 behind closed doors in Serbia, with Troy Parrott scoring from the penalty spot before Dor Peretz equalized early in the second half. Kosovo and Austria also drew 1-1.

Elsewhere, Azerbaijan beat Lithuania 1-0, while Malta defeated Andorra by the same score.