Morocco strike past Scotland in tight Group C clash

Shafaq News- Bostun

Morocco strengthened their position in Group C with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After drawing with Brazil in their opening match, Morocco secured all three points through a second-half winner, maintaining its unbeaten start to the tournament.

Scotland struggled to create clear chances despite a disciplined defensive display and now faces mounting pressure ahead of its decisive final group match against Brazil.

The result leaves Morocco in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage.