Iraqi fans flood Philadelphia for France World Cup match

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

Thousands of Iraqi football supporters poured into Philadelphia on Monday from across the United States and neighboring countries, turning the city into an impromptu showcase of Iraqi flags and national colors hours before the Lions of Mesopotamia face France at Lincoln Financial Field.

Iraq were the last team to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup, grinding through a record number of qualifying matches before earning their spot in what many consider the tournament's toughest group.

The two nations have never met in international football. The Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM Eastern Time (Tuesday 12:00 AM local time).

Read more: Iraq coach confident before crucial France World Cup clash