Iraq coach confident before crucial France World Cup clash

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

Iraq will face France with high morale and “enough confidence” to chase a positive result in their second World Cup Group I match, coach Graham Arnold declared, before a fixture that could shape the team’s qualification hopes.

Iraq need a response after opening with a 4-1 defeat to Norway, while France can move closer to the knockout stage after beating Senegal 3-1.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arnold acknowledged France's quality but described the match as an opportunity for Iraq to show what they can do. “We have never faced a team the size of France, but the atmosphere is very good.”

Iraq will play with “unity” despite France’s strength, he stressed. “We know the power of the French team and the high-level players they have, but our players have enough confidence to take on this challenge.”

Asked about France’s attack, Arnold joked: “I asked if we can play with three goalkeepers?”

Meanwhile, striker Aymen Hussein insisted Iraq would approach the match with their usual style after returning to training with strong morale. “We returned to training strongly and with high spirits.”

“France’s defenders are among the best in the world, and that gives me greater motivation to perform better against them.”

France’s camp has also warned against underestimating Iraq, with defender William Saliba expecting an intense match and Lucas Digne pointing to Iraq’s direct style and physical front line.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at 00:00 Baghdad time at Philadelphia Stadium.