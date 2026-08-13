Iraq tops Amman exports with $515M in seven months

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq imported 365 million Jordanian dinars ($514.65M) worth of goods through the Amman Chamber of Commerce in the first seven months of 2026, ranking first among destination markets and accounting for about 40% of the chamber’s total exports, according to chamber data.

Switzerland ranked second with imports worth 92 million dinars ($129.72M), followed by the United Arab Emirates at about 65 million dinars ($91.65M), Saudi Arabia at 62 million dinars ($87.42M), and Egypt at 49 million dinars ($69.09M).

The chamber issued certificates of origin covering 904 million Jordanian dinars ($1.27B) in exports to Arab and international markets, up 18.6% from 762 million dinars ($1.07B) in the first seven months last year. The number of certificates also increased 13.1% to 25,626, compared with 22,660.

Last month, Jordanian Department of Statistics stated that Jordan imports from Iraq fell by more than 60% in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.