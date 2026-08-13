Mall explosion in New Cairo leaves 20 casualties

Shafaq News- Cairo

A cylinder explosion at a shopping mall in New Cairo killed three people and injured 17 others on Thursday, sparking a fire that spread to a neighboring restaurant, Egyptian media reported.

Preliminary investigations traced the blast at Arabella Plaza to a helium cylinder inside a ground-floor gift shop. Civil Protection teams evacuated shoppers and employees and brought the flames under control, while security forces cordoned off the mall.

صور جديدة لآثار حريق ضخم فى مطعم بأحد المولات بالتجمعhttps://t.co/TJJhqW8y5H — اليوم السابع (@youm7) August 13, 2026

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and assessing the damage.