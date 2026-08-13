Israeli forces destroy alleged Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces destroyed a building they identified as belonging to Hezbollah and found RPG rounds and other weapons during operations in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military stated on Thursday.

قذائف RPG ووسائل قتالية عديدة: قوات جيش الدفاع عثرت على وسائل قتالية عديدة في المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان🔸تواصل قوات الفرقة 91 نشاطها لتطهير المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان.🔸أمس (الأربعاء)، وخلال نشاط القوات في منطقة مراح العقبة، عثرت قوات اللواء 55 على مبنى مفخخ تابع… pic.twitter.com/4GS0PdpLVb — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 13, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier today said Israel would not withdraw from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and what he described as the group’s threat across Lebanon is removed. He also ordered the military to prepare for an “extended presence” until that goal is achieved.

Meanwhile, a US State Department official told Reuters that a permanent Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon would be inconsistent with commitments under the June 26 US-brokered framework, which links Israel’s progressive withdrawal to verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and Lebanese army control of the south.

Hezbollah has rejected discussing its weapons before an Israeli withdrawal.